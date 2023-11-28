OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Thieves at it again in Overland Park, leaving at least one innocent person in critical condition, after trying to get away from police.

A second crash a few blocks away from 75th and Antioch happened just hours after a group of shoplifters led police on a chase that also sent a woman to the hospital near 119th and Blue Valley Parkway.

This second incident involved potential auto burglars.

“It’s pretty concerning because now happening twice in the last six weeks and if I’m correct they stole a car down where they were last night,” Paul Alvarado, who lives in the neighborhood that was targeted Tuesday morning, said.

Once again, the chaos started in an Overland Park neighborhood, in the wee hours of the morning. That’s when police were called for four prowlers peeking in windows and cars.

“As long as the public still remains one of our number one ally’s stuff like this, I think you’ll start seeing the thefts go down,” Ofc. John Lacy with the Overland Park Police department said.

It was indeed the public here in this case who stepped up to help, police were called just after 3 a.m., when they arrived all four took off running.

One was caught but the others got away, running to AdventHealth.

That’s when Merriam police were contacted, they pulled up and those other three suspects took off on Frontage Road.

It would only be moments later they slammed into an innocent women, leaving her unconscious, now fighting for her life in a local hospital.

“It’s right around the holiday season people want to time with their families no one wants to be without their family, or no one wants to be in a hospital – lose their life,” Lacy said.

The mayhem these thieves caused comes just weeks after a shot fired at Oak Park Mall by shoplifters, which almost injured a child.

It comes on the heels of an incident Monday night, where a woman was caught in the middle of a very similar incident.

“We’re asking all the people out there that are committing these crimes, basically stop. Stop, we’re not going to back down, we’re not going anywhere,” Lacy said.

Police arrested two 17 year olds, one 15-year-old and a 16-year-old.

Once charges are filed all of them will be facing multiple felonies, according to the Merriam Police Department.

Overland Park police say if there is any solace in this, it is the fact that these people causing these problems, are ending up behind bars.