Thieves steal guns from vehicles in Clay County for the second time this month

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating to determine if the same people are responsible for two waves of crimes targeting people living along 92 Highway and A Highway west of Kearney.

Deputies said for the second time this month, someone took property from unlocked cars in that area. Investigators said the thieves took guns and power tools when they hit the area this past weekend. The office is investigating a similar case that happened the weekend of Nov. 6-7.

Investigators said there are similarities between the cases, but it’s too early in the investigation to know if the same people are responsible.

Deputies ask that you call to report any information you may have about the crimes. They also ask everyone to lock their car doors, no matter where you park.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first