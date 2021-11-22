Thieves steal guns from vehicles in Clay County for the second time this month

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating to determine if the same people are responsible for two waves of crimes targeting people living along 92 Highway and A Highway west of Kearney.

Deputies said for the second time this month, someone took property from unlocked cars in that area. Investigators said the thieves took guns and power tools when they hit the area this past weekend. The office is investigating a similar case that happened the weekend of Nov. 6-7.

We had more instances this weekend of residents in rural areas leaving their vehicles unlocked & items getting stolen from them, including a gun & valuable power tools, mostly around 92 and A highways. No matter where you live, lock your cars & don't leave guns in them overnight! pic.twitter.com/Kxjr82FVPT — Clay County, Missouri Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) November 22, 2021

Investigators said there are similarities between the cases, but it’s too early in the investigation to know if the same people are responsible.

Deputies ask that you call to report any information you may have about the crimes. They also ask everyone to lock their car doors, no matter where you park.