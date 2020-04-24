Thieves steal local Boy Scout troop’s trailer filled with valuable camping gear

PARKVILLE, Mo. — A local Boy Scout troop is looking for the thieves who stole a trailer filled with thousands of dollars of valuable materials.

Leaders of Troop 1393 in Parkville noticed the trailer was gone on Saturday. The trailer had tents, stoves, cooking gear, first aid kits, and other gear used for camping.

In all the troop says it’s out more than $10,000. Leaders filed a report with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, but don’t believe it will ever be recovered.

“It’s pretty devastating. Everything that we need to go on a campout, which we go on a campout once a month, is inside that trailer,” Scoutmaster Pete Smith said.

Click this link if you want to help the troop recoup its losses if the trailer isn’t found.