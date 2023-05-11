KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City charity is out thousands of dollars worth of donated lumber after thieves broke-in to the back of their property. It was all caught on camera.

Organization leaders are saddened by the criminals actions as they continue to help women who have been sexually exploited.

Jared Weaver said thieves broke the padlock and drove through a six foot fence to steal about $5,000 worth of lumber.

Relentless Pursuit Outreach and Recovery is a nonprofit that helps women escape sex trafficking.

Weaver said they currently assist 30-40 women every day at their Drop-In Center.

In the last few weeks, Weaver said thieves have tried to stop their mission by stealing thousands of dollar’s worth of lumber.

“Pretty brazen to do it in broad daylight,” Weaver said.

Weaver said thieves hit the back of their property five times, over the last few weeks.

“Every attempt that we had to secure it even more just wasn’t working,” Weaver said. “They were willing to do and destroy whatever they needed to get it.”

Weaver said there was about $10,000 worth of lumber in the back of their property. He said the Thieves broke the padlock and drove through this 6ft fence.

The wood was donated. Now, he says there’s only about $5,000 worth left.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Weaver. “A lot of people are putting tons of time and resources in to this to help the women that are out there.”

Weaver says in the next year, they’re opening a 90-day crisis and stabilization shelter. This wood was going to help build 20 apartments for women and aid police 24/7.

Michelle Newton said they serve 30 to 40 women a day at the drop-in center.

“It was hurtful because I feel like they are directly taking from the people that we serve,” Newton said. “When they come through the door they can get clothes to put on, a shower, we provide clean towels and hygiene products, a meal.”

Weaver says they’re working with police to capture the thieves after several faces were caught on camera. He has a message for the thieves.

“If you need something that bad, just ask us,” he said. “We’re here to help people and we help people every single day.”

Weaver says these criminals won’t take “relentless pursuit” from their mission. His team will continue to build with the remaining wood.

They’ve since moved the lumber that was not stolen to a safer location.

Despite the setbacks, Weaver hopes to open the new part of their operation in the next year.