LENEXA, KAN. — Thieves stole a truck from a Johnson County driveway and caused quite a stir doing it.

The thieves also damaged the family’s home and other cars while driving off, and they’re still on the loose.

They targeted a house with a truck sitting in the driveway, near 83rd and Tomashaw streets. The owners woke up to the sounds of their vehicle being stolen.

“At first it sounded like a trash truck,” owner Debbie Hamilton said. “And then all of a sudden, our house is shaking because someone is driving into our house.”

A smashed-in garage door, bricked knocked to the ground and a light taken out of the wall — that’s some of the damage these thieves caused.

Hamilton said it happened in broad daylight, at 6 a.m., outside her Lenexa home. Thieves stole their family truck and sideswiped two other cars while driving off.

Hamilton and her husband paid $2,400 to fix the garage that night. She said the dollar amount doesn’t compare to the sentimental value of each vehicle.

“That truck belonged to my father-in-law who passed away Christmas day this last year,” Hamilton said. “So for my husband, it means a lot to him.”

Another car that’s now damaged belonged to her dad, who died in March.

“The only reason I want this car is because I feel like I have a piece of my dad,” Hamilton said.

Officer Danny Chavez said police recovered the truck in Kansas City, Missouri.

“The catalytic converter was cut off from that truck,” Chavez said, “which that, of course is a very common crime we see, but it’s very unusual that they stole the entire vehicle and ultimately cut that off.”

Detectives are scouring the truck for evidence and finger prints. Meantime, Hamilton’s family is searching for their stolen sense of security.

“Our home doesn’t feel as safe to us now,” Hamilton said. “I just want people to stop and think that life is too short to spend it hurting other people. For what? For a dollar?”

Police are still searching for the people responsible. If you have any information call Lenexa PD at (913) 477-7300.

