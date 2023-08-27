KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With Labor Day Weekend on the horizon, there’s a lot of events you can look forward to in the Kansas City metro area. Take a look at some of the things you can do.

KANSAS CITY IRISH FEST

The Kansas City Irish fest will take place from Sep. 1-3. You will have chance to participate in the traditions of Ireland. The event will consist of stages with Irish music and dance, menus of traditional Irish and Scottish dining and a plethora of cultural activities and programs for the entire family.

Santa-Cali-Gon Days

The annual Santa-Cali-Gon Days is back for the 83rd straight year. The festival will go from Sep. 1-4 and will include live entertainment, food, games, rides and plenty of other activities. You can find out more here.

Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium

There will be a new addition to the Kansas City Zoo. The Sobela Ocean Aquarium will officially open on Sep. 1. The new aquarium will feature six distinct habitats with a multitude of sea life. Those habitats include a warm-water shore, mangrove forests, sandy shores, tropical lagoons, coral reefs and a cold-water rocky shore. It will be an exciting new experience for people of all ages.

Kansas City Renaissance Festival

The Kansas City Renaissance Festival will take place in Bonner Springs from Sep. 2 to Oct. 15 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays (open on Labor Day and Discovery Day). The medieval-based festival will include daily jousts, food, a marketplace, family-friendly activities and more.

Hot 103 Jamz! White Linen Party

This 21+ event will take place in the Kansas City Power & Light District at the KC Live! Block on Sep. 3. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the event beginning at 7 p.m. There are three different ticket packages from which you can purchase, starting at $35. You can buy tickets here.

Worlds

Spider-man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition

Union Station will host Spider-man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition, where you can take a deep dive into the web-flinging superhero that originated in 1962. It will include original art, interactive displays, photo-ops and more. Tickets start at $15.

Sporting Events

The Kansas City Royals will have a homestand throughout Labor Day Weekend. You can catch them face the Boston Red Sox in a three-game series from Sep. 1-3 or in a matchup against their division rival Chicago White Sox on Labor Day.

You can also see the Kansas City Monarch’s play at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas, as they host seven straight games from Aug. 29-Sep. 4.