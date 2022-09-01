KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many consider Labor Day weekend the last holiday weekend of the summer and there are no shortage of fun events happening in the Kansas City area.

There’s Irish Fest, car shows, baseball and more.

Here are 17 events going on this weekend — Sep. 2 through Sep. 5 — that are worth checking out.

Kansas City Irish Fest offers people the chance to see some of the top Irish entertainment in the world. Everything from Irish culture to shops, beverages, food and activities using Irish themes and traditions.

Irish Fest takes place beginning Friday evening through Sunday night.

You can download the 2022 Kansas City Irish Fest app for schedules, maps and more.

For ticket information click here.

The first SantaCaliGon Days Festival was held in 1940 to celebrate the unique heritage of the City of Independence as the starting point of the Santa Fe, California, and Oregon Trails.

When: Labor Day Weekend

Where: Independence Square in Independence, Missouri (See festival map here)

Cost: Unlimited ride wristbands are on sale for $25 per day through 11 a.m. Sept. 2. After that time, wristband prices will jump to $35.

The tour marks Weird Al’s long-anticipated return to the concert stage after his hugely successful Strings Attached Tour in 2019 where he performed each night alongside a full symphony orchestra.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sep. 2

Where: Kauffman Center, 1601 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: $70.50 to $110.50

The Kansas City Zoo, in partnership with Zigong Lantern Group, is bringing a completely unique experience to the Greater Kansas City area with GloWild, an immersive and breathtaking nighttime event.

GloWild is a lantern festival, featuring massive handmade steel and silk works of art depicting animals, local landmarks, botanicals and Asian cultural creations.

When: All of September from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Kansas City Zoo, 6800 Zoo Drive, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: General Admission: $18-$25, Family 4-Pack: $72-$85, Unlimited Pass: $33-35

More ticket information and details here

Concert in the Park (Broadmoor Park)

Kick off your Labor Day weekend with tribute tunes by “The John Cougar Project” and “The Steve Miller Experience”. Beer garden from Rock Creek Brewing and food trucks on site.

When: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sep. 2

Where Broadmoor Park, 5701 Broadmoor Street, Mission, Kansas

Cost: Free admission

The Bar K 5K is the premiere dog-friendly 5K in the country, designed for competitive runners, weekend warriors, novices, walkers, and everyone in between. If you love running with your dog, the Bar K 5K is the one must-do event on your race calendar.

The course is a beautiful loop along the Riverfront Heritage Trail through Berkley Riverfront Park, under the Bond Bridge, Heart of America Bridge, and the historic AS&B railroad bridge, with only one street crossing along the entire course.

When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Sep. 3

Where: 501 Berkley Parkway, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: $40, registration ends Friday, Sep. 2 at 11:59 p.m.

It’s opening weekend as the Kansas City Renaissance Festival celebrates 45 years in the Kansas City metro.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the Kansas City Air Show Labor Day weekend. The performance by the Thunderbirds will be extra special because it’s part of the Air Force’s 75th anniversary.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: The event will be held at New Century AirCenter, south of Olathe

Cost: General admission is $25 for adults, $16 for teenagers and $9 for children. Parking starts at an additional $75. Shuttles to and from the event will also be provided.

The Kansas City Chalk and Walk Festival follows street painting traditions that originated in 16th century Renaissance Italy, when artists began transforming brick into canvas using chalk.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 3

Where: The City Market, 5th and Walnut, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: There is no fee to participate

The Car-Stravaganza moves to Legends Field, home of the Kansas City Monarchs. Bring your cool ride out to the ball park. The first 100 owners of participating vehicles each receive a pair of game tickets.

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 3

Where: Legends Field, 1800 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sep. 2

Where: Legends Field

Cost: General Seating: $8 to $26

One of Kansas City’s largest Cruise Night events, Parkville features vintage and modern cars, trucks, classics, and customs. There will be music, a gift card raffle, and a 50-50 raffle.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 3

Where: Held in the city parking lot, south of the railroad tracks, near the Farmer’s Market.

Cost: Free admission

Rusty Metal Productions and The Boulevard Drive In Theater co-host a Rockabilly/Zombie themed Car Show open to all years, makes, and models. Live music by The Route 66 Band, the Pin Up and Family Fun Shows, eat some great food from the food and beer trucks, shop vendor booths, and stay for the Drive-in movies each night.

Both Saturdays Pin Up and Sundays Family Fun Day Shows are also Rockabilly/Zombie themed, contestants can dress in their choice of Rockabilly and/or zombie attire. This is a family show.

When: Saturday and Sunday, Sep. 3-4, gates open at 1 p.m. to general public

Where: Boulevard Drive-In Theatre, 1051 Merriam Lane, Kansas City, Kansas

Cost: Day of show registration is $30. Show admission $10 per day, kids 11 and under are free

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 3

Where: Legends Field

Cost: General Seating: $8 to $26

Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill

Due to overwhelming demand, Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill 2022 North American tour has announced more shows across the U.S. this summer. including a stop in Kansas City at T-Mobile Center on Sept. 3.

All tickets for the previously scheduled dates at T-Mobile Center will be honored on the new date.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 3

Where: T-Mobile Center, 1407 Grand Blvd., Kansas City

Cost: $35-$199+

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 4

Where: Legends Field

Cost: General Seating: $8 to $26

When: 1 p.m. Monday, Sep. 5

Where: Legends Field

Cost: General Seating: $8 to $26

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to Kansas City for the first time in a year.

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sep. 5

Where T-Mobile Center

Cost: Ticket prices: $24-119

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.