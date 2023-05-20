KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With Memorial Day weekend around the corner, Kansas City will be buzzing and there will be multiple events to attend.

Here’s a look at some of the things you can take-in the weekend across the city.

Celebration at the Station

Kansas City’s annual Celebration at the Station will be taking place next weekend at Union Station and the National WWI Museum on Sunday, May 28.

It will include a performance from the Kansas City Symphony along with food trucks and live entertainment. The event starts at 5 p.m. and the symphony will perform at 8 p.m. with a performance from the rock band, The Resilient.

The event will conclude with a massive firework display.

National WWI Museum

The National WWI Museum will also have other events for the Memorial Day weekend that people can attend.

Veterans and active military personnel will have free admission to the museum from May 26-29, while the general public will receive half-price admission during those dates as well.

There will also be photographic war memorial called Remember Our Fallen that honors U.S. military fallen from the Global War on Terrorism from May 25-29. It is free to the public.

Union Station

Union Station will also be hosting another event. There will be a Spider-Man exhibition called Spiderman: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition on May 26.

The event is brought to you by Marvel and Disney Entertainment and includes the history and impact of the beloved superhero throughout the years.

You can also go to Science City, a family-friendly interactive science center with a multitude of activities and exhibits.

Worlds/Oceans of Fun

You can bask in the sun and enjoy and adventurous time at Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun throughout the weekend.

The newly, highly anticipated Zambezi Zinger will open for passholders on May 25 and for all park guests on May 26.

Oceans of Fun officially opens for the season on May 27 and will include a new ride that is the world’s longest mat-racing water slide called the Riptide Raceway.

Sporting Events

The Royals will also be in town during the weekend if you want to catch a baseball game. They will be hosting the Washington Nationals in a three-game series from May 26-28.

They will also include a Family-4 Pack deal for the game on May 28.

Sporting KC and the KC Current will both have soccer matches throughout the weekend at Children’s Mercy Park.

The Current will host the Houston Dash on Friday, May 26 at 7 p.m. Sporting KC face-off against the Portland Timbers on Sunday, May 28 at 2 p.m.