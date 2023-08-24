KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The week of extreme heat is soon hopefully coming to an end, and a good thing too because there are a lot of great things to do in the Kansas City area this last weekend of August.

Here are 11 events going on this weekend — Aug. 25 through Aug. 27 — that are worth checking out.

Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll is coming to Kansas City with his 2023 Backroad Baptism Tour, making a stop at T-Mobile Center. Tour openers include Ashley McBryde, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: T-Mobile Center, 1407 Grand Blvd., Kansas City

Cost: Tickets will range from $150 to $544.

Belton Main Street Cruise Night

Belton Parks & Rec is kicking off another year of Cruise Nights on Main Street. In case of rain, the event will be held the following day. In addition to lots of cool cars and bikes, there will be music, a food truck and more.

When: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: Main Street, Belton, 64012, View Map

Cost: Free

U-Pick Apples at Cider Family Hill Orchards in KCK

Cider Hill Family Orchard is 38 acres covered with 6000 apple trees. There are 18 different kinds of apples that are grown in the Orchard. Cider Family Hill Orchards also offers blackberries and sweet corn. Other sweet treats include apple cider donuts, kettle corn, apple cider slushes, take and bake apple crisp, apple cheese cake in a jar and donut bites

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: 3341 N. 139th St. Kansas City, Kansas

Cost: There is no fee to come to the orchard. You just pay for the apples you pick and product you buy. ⠀

Rock & Rumble Fight Night at Legends Field

MaxFun Sports & Entertainment, owner of the Kansas City Monarchs and co-producer of the Tacos & Tequila Festival have teamed up with the sports organizers in the area to produce a premier “Las Vegas-style” fight event at Legends Field.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where:

1800 Village West Pkwy View larger map

Cost: View here for ticket information

Tiblow Days

The city of Bonner Springs, Kansas’ annual heritage festival. Celebrated the last weekend in August, named in honor of Henry Tiblow, a Delaware Indian who operated a ferry across the Kansas River.

When: Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 25, 26

Where: Downtown Bonner Springs

Cost: Free

Crossroads Music Fest

The 19th annual Crossroads Music Fest includes 25 plus bands on six stages and is a fundraiser for 90.1 FM KKFI Kansas City.

When: noon to 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: View map here

Cost: Free

KC Sunflower Fest

It wouldn’t be summer without beautiful Kansas sunflowers. KC Pumpkin Patch and KC Wine Co. are teaming up to welcome guests to the sunflower fields. Tickets include unlimited photo opportunities, yard games and kids activities, a ninja course and more. Guests can purchase food and wine, of course.

When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug 25; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26; noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 27

Where: KC Pumpkin Patch, 13875 S. Gardner Road, Olathe, Kansas

Cost: View here for ticket information

Sporting KC

Sporting KC takes on the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday at Children’s Mercy Park.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: Where: Children’s Mercy Park, 1 Sporting Way, Kansas City, Kansas

Cost: Varies by seat

Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition

“Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing” at Union Station produced by Marvel Studios tells the story of Spider-Man from the character’s origins in 1962 to his current adventures. Fans will see original art, photo ops, and experience interactive displays involving the webslinger.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Union Station, 30 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for children. Union Station members get tickets for $15 a person.

Movie Night on The Lawn

Enjoy timeless classics and Hollywood blockbusters every Saturday night through October at the Legends Outlets in Kansas City, Kansas. Feel free to pack some blankets, order carryout or bring snacks. Full bar service is available for purchase inside Yard House. This weekend’s movie is the date night movie pick “Say Anything.”

When: Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.

Where: Legends Outlets Kansas City (lawn outside Yard House)

Cost: Free

Art on Walnut

Art Garden KC is partnering with City Market to host this event. Explore City Market boutiques and restaurants, shop fresh produce and check out a new row of specially selected artists and makers.

When: Sunday, Aug. 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 5th and Walnut, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Free