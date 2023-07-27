KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The weekend is here, and it’s going to be a warm weekend in the Kansas City area to get out and about.
There are plenty of outdoor movies, festivals, fairs and even 5K runs with bubbles and foam if you want to soak up the sun. Kansas City sports fans can catch another weekend of Chiefs training camp or a Royals home series.
Here are over a dozen events going on in the Kansas City area this weekend, July 28-30, worth checking out:
Olathe Fourth Friday
Olathe Fourth Fridays in the heart of downtown Olathe. The event will feature live music, food trucks, face painters, kids’ activities, car shows and more. This is a free, family friendly event. The Stolen Winnebagos will be performing on Friday
- When: 6-9 p.m. Friday
- Where: Downtown Olathe
- Cost: Free
Theatre in the Park
Theatre in the Park will present its last outdoor musical of the summer season: “Footloose.” The show premieres Friday and will play until Aug. 5.
- When: Performance begins at 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Shawnee Mission Park
- Cost: $20+, buy tickets online
Bubble Run 5K and Foam Glow 5K
Whether you’re looking for good, clean fun or want to glow in the dark, there are not one but two 5K options for runners this weekend at Azura Amphitheater. The Bubble Run takes off in the morning, and the Foam Glow starts when the sun goes down.
- When: 8 a.m. and 8:15 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Azura Amphitheater, Bonner Springs
- Cost: $40, register here
Country Night at the K: Royals vs Twins
After the Royals take on the Twins with a 6:10 p.m. first pitch, chart-topping singer/songwriter Jake Owen will play a concert from behind second base. You can enjoy the post game concert with a purchase of a game ticket.
- When: 6:10 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Kaufman Stadium, Kansas City
- Cost: Starting at $8, buy tickets here
Chiefs Training Camp
Chiefs training camp continues this weekend. All sessions are free with the exception of three paid days — one is this Saturday. The Chiefs require fans to reserve tickets because of the large interest in the team. Missouri Western will also charge a $5 parking fee.
- When: 9:15 a.m. Friday through Sunday
- Where: Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph
- Cost: $5 on Saturday, reserve tickets here
1776
This new musical follows John Adams as he convinces the Founding Fathers to sign the Declaration of Independence. “This Tony Award-winning Best Musical is tuneful, witty, and constantly surprising, especially in this revolutionary new production,” Starlight says.
- When: 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday
- Where: Starlight Theatre, Kansas City
- Cost: Find tickets online
WeekEnder
Kick off your weekend on the right foot with Crown Center’s final film for its WeekEnder series. The fun starts with a local band and food trucks at the Crown Center Square. Then enjoy a free movie. Bring your own blanket or lawn chair. This week’s movie is “50 First Dates” with The Accidental Moguls playing.
- When: 6 p.m. Friday
- Where: Crown Center Square, Kansas City
- Cost: Free
Festival of Butterflies
Explore butterflies through cultures around the world at Powell Gardens. The festival will have butterflies from Japan, Mexico and The South Pacific Islands.
- When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Where: Powell Gardens
- Cost: $10+, buy tickets online
Backyard Movies
Screenland Armour’s Backyard Movie series continues this summer for flicks each week in the back parking lot. This weekend’s movie is “The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.” The show starts at sundown, and doors open 45 minutes before. Outside food and drinks, except water, are not allowed.
- When: 8:45 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Screenland Armour, North Kansas City
- Cost: $5, buy tickets online
Art Garden KC
This weekly art festival at the Berkley Riverfront features over 90 vendors with unique jewelry, decor, clothing, art and more. There will also be food trucks, kids crafts, and dogs are welcome.
- When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Berkley Riverfront Park, Kansas City
- Cost: Free
50 Nights of Fire & Grand Carnivale
New this year for its 50th anniversary, Worlds of Fun is hosting “50 Nights of Fire” each night from June 24 to Aug. 12. The evening celebration will feature pyrotechnics, drone technology, music and more. The international festival Grand Carnivale is also running from July 22 through Aug. 6.
- When: Daily
- Where: Worlds of Fun, Kansas City
- Cost: Included in park admission
Fortopia
Powell Gardens’ playful outdoor exhibit is back this summer. Fortopia is made up of impressive forts for guests of all ages to explore, and the exhibit has four new forts this year as well as four favorites from last year.
- When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday
- Where: Powell Gardens, Kingsville
- Cost: Included in admission
Dreamgirls
Get ready for New Theatre’s production of “Dreamgirls.” The theatre says, “Your soul will sing with this dazzling, six-time Tony Award winning R&B rollercoaster ride through 1960s show business.” The show runs until Sept. 10.
- When: Various times, Tuesdays through Sundays
- Where: New Theatre and Restaurant, Overland Park
- Cost: Buy tickets online