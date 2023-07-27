KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The weekend is here, and it’s going to be a warm weekend in the Kansas City area to get out and about.

There are plenty of outdoor movies, festivals, fairs and even 5K runs with bubbles and foam if you want to soak up the sun. Kansas City sports fans can catch another weekend of Chiefs training camp or a Royals home series.

Here are over a dozen events going on in the Kansas City area this weekend, July 28-30, worth checking out:

Olathe Fourth Friday

Olathe Fourth Fridays in the heart of downtown Olathe. The event will feature live music, food trucks, face painters, kids’ activities, car shows and more. This is a free, family friendly event. The Stolen Winnebagos will be performing on Friday

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday

Where: Downtown Olathe

Cost: Free

Theatre in the Park

Theatre in the Park will present its last outdoor musical of the summer season: “Footloose.” The show premieres Friday and will play until Aug. 5.

When: Performance begins at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Shawnee Mission Park

Cost: $20+, buy tickets online

Bubble Run 5K and Foam Glow 5K

Whether you’re looking for good, clean fun or want to glow in the dark, there are not one but two 5K options for runners this weekend at Azura Amphitheater. The Bubble Run takes off in the morning, and the Foam Glow starts when the sun goes down.

When: 8 a.m. and 8:15 p.m. Saturday

Where: Azura Amphitheater, Bonner Springs

Cost: $40, register here

Country Night at the K: Royals vs Twins

After the Royals take on the Twins with a 6:10 p.m. first pitch, chart-topping singer/songwriter Jake Owen will play a concert from behind second base. You can enjoy the post game concert with a purchase of a game ticket.

When: 6:10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Kaufman Stadium, Kansas City

Cost: Starting at $8, buy tickets here

Chiefs Training Camp

Chiefs training camp continues this weekend. All sessions are free with the exception of three paid days — one is this Saturday. The Chiefs require fans to reserve tickets because of the large interest in the team. Missouri Western will also charge a $5 parking fee.

When: 9:15 a.m. Friday through Sunday

Where: Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph

Cost: $5 on Saturday, reserve tickets here

1776

This new musical follows John Adams as he convinces the Founding Fathers to sign the Declaration of Independence. “This Tony Award-winning Best Musical is tuneful, witty, and constantly surprising, especially in this revolutionary new production,” Starlight says.

When: 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Where: Starlight Theatre, Kansas City

Cost: Find tickets online

WeekEnder

Kick off your weekend on the right foot with Crown Center’s final film for its WeekEnder series. The fun starts with a local band and food trucks at the Crown Center Square. Then enjoy a free movie. Bring your own blanket or lawn chair. This week’s movie is “50 First Dates” with The Accidental Moguls playing.

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Crown Center Square, Kansas City

Cost: Free

Festival of Butterflies

Explore butterflies through cultures around the world at Powell Gardens. The festival will have butterflies from Japan, Mexico and The South Pacific Islands.

When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Powell Gardens

Cost: $10+, buy tickets online

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Backyard Movies

Screenland Armour’s Backyard Movie series continues this summer for flicks each week in the back parking lot. This weekend’s movie is “The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.” The show starts at sundown, and doors open 45 minutes before. Outside food and drinks, except water, are not allowed.

When: 8:45 p.m. Saturday

Where: Screenland Armour, North Kansas City

Cost: $5, buy tickets online

Art Garden KC

This weekly art festival at the Berkley Riverfront features over 90 vendors with unique jewelry, decor, clothing, art and more. There will also be food trucks, kids crafts, and dogs are welcome.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Berkley Riverfront Park, Kansas City

Cost: Free

50 Nights of Fire & Grand Carnivale

New this year for its 50th anniversary, Worlds of Fun is hosting “50 Nights of Fire” each night from June 24 to Aug. 12. The evening celebration will feature pyrotechnics, drone technology, music and more. The international festival Grand Carnivale is also running from July 22 through Aug. 6.

When: Daily

Where: Worlds of Fun, Kansas City

Cost: Included in park admission

Fortopia

Powell Gardens’ playful outdoor exhibit is back this summer. Fortopia is made up of impressive forts for guests of all ages to explore, and the exhibit has four new forts this year as well as four favorites from last year.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Where: Powell Gardens, Kingsville

Cost: Included in admission

Dreamgirls

Get ready for New Theatre’s production of “Dreamgirls.” The theatre says, “Your soul will sing with this dazzling, six-time Tony Award winning R&B rollercoaster ride through 1960s show business.” The show runs until Sept. 10.

When: Various times, Tuesdays through Sundays

Where: New Theatre and Restaurant, Overland Park

Cost: Buy tickets online