KANSAS CITY, Mo. — April showers move out and cooler weather moves in. Which is perfect because there are plenty of things to do around the Kansas City this weekend.

Here are just some of the events going on around town this weekend, April 21 through April 23.

The race season officially begins Friday night at Lakeside Speedway with its weekly racing series that includes SRA Modifieds, USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods, Pure Stocks and E-Mods.

When: Pits open at 5 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. Hot laps start at 7 p.m. Racing starts at 7:30 p.m.

Where: 5615 Wolcott Drive, Kansas City, Kansas

Cost: General Admission: Adults (16+) $15 Seniors/Military $12 Juniors (12-15) $5 Under 12 Free.

Boulevard Drive-In

Double feature weekends continue for Boulevard Drive-In’s 74th season. Families can come out to enjoy both “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”

When: Friday and Saturday with “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” at 8:30 p.m. and “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish at 10 p.m.

Where: 1051 Merriam Lane, Kansas City, Kansas

Cost: Admission is $15 per person, children 11 and under are free

B&B Theatres Twin Drive-In

If you are looking for more movie options at the drive-in, you have a choice between two double features in Independence. You have the choice of a “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” double feature or “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” and “Shazam: Fury of the Gods.”

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

Where: 291 E. Kentucky Road, Independence, Missouri

Cost: For ticket information click here.

PNC Broadway in Kansas City presents ‘Annie’

The classic story of Little Orphan Annie comes to Kansas City this weekend.

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Where: Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway Blvd. Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: For ticket information click here.

‘Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!’ The Musical!

Based on the book by Mo Willems, features an innovative mix of actors, puppets and songs.

When: Friday at 7 p.m. Saturday at 2 p.m. Sunday at 2 p.m.

Where: The Coterie at Crown Center, 2450 Grand Blvd. Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: For ticket information click here.

Animals, corn piles, antique tractors, giant animal-shaped kites, music and food. The Barnyard Babies Family Festival will once again take place at the National Agriculture Hall of Fame in Bonner Springs.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 630 N. 126th Street, Bonner Springs, Kansas

Cost: For cost and ticket information click here.

Bigfoot Search

Fun family activity in the Weston area.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where:

Check-in at Beverlin’s Statuary – 419 Main St., and at the Chamber of Commerce – 526 Main St. at 10 a.m.

River Market Cleanup

The community is invited to participate in the Great Kansas City Cleanup on Saturday. Bags, gloves and shirts will be provided.

When: Saturday at 9 a.m.

Where: Kansas City River Market

Cost: Free

Parkville Microbrew Festival

Handcrafted ales, live music and food in Parkville’s historic downtown.

When: Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: English Landing Park

Cost: $45 for advance purchase tickets (see here) and $55 at the gate.

Downtown Lee’s Summit Farmers Market

The Downtown Lee’s Summit Farmers Market opens every Saturday and Wednesday.

When: Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon

Where: At the corner of SE 2nd and SE Douglas, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Cost: Free

Main Street Cruise Night

Lots of antique, muscle cars and bikes as well as food trucks and music.

When: Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Main Street in Belton, Missouri

Cost: Free