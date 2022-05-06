KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s Mother’s Day weekend, and the post Cinco De Mayo holiday is full of things to do in the area with great weather.

The top events and things to do this weekend in the KC area includes Kansas City Barbeque Festival, American Royal Rodeo, music festivals, and much more.

What: The FREE festival at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, one of the largest BBQ events in the Midwest, is expected to draw tens of thousands of attendees. The festival offers BBQ, beer, and Q Pit Passes for purchase, as well as free live music. You can find more information on our website.

When: May 6, 5-10 p.m.

May 7, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

May 8, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Arrowhead Stadium

Price: Free

American Royal Rodeo

What: American Royal Rodeo is returning to Hale Arena after a two-year hiatus. The youth and pro rodeos are special celebrations of Western sport and the performance of human and animal competitors.

When: May 5-7

Where: 1701 American Royal Court, Kansas City

Price: To order tickets, visit the American Royal website.

Radio Royalty

What: “Radio Royalty-Barry, Karen, Elton” at Quality Hill Playhouse will feature hits of Barry Manilow, Karen Carpenter, and Elton John performing 70s, 80s, and 90s classic radio hits.

When: Through May 22, various times

Where: Quality Hill Playhouse, 303 W. 10 St., Kansas City

Price: $42-45

Derby Extravaganza

What: Woodford Reserve, Blue Moon, and Tom’s Town will be hosting its second annual Derby Extravaganza Saturday to kick off Kentucky Derby. The fans can enjoy and play games, and contests, in addition, watch the race on the big screen in the KC Live Block.

When: May 7, 3 p.m.

Where: 13 Grand Blvd., Kansas City (Power and Light District)

Price: Free

Negro League Baseball Museum

What: R&B Hall of Famer Phil Perry will perform as part of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum’s “Jazz & Jackie: A Musical Salute to Jackie Robinson.”

When: May 7, 7 p.m.

Where: Negro League Baseball Museum, The Gem Theater

Price: $25-35

Lenexa Art Fair

What: The Lenexa Art Fair is the perfect outing for art enthusiasts and jazz lovers. This one-day, outdoor, juried art fair features about 50 fine artists from the region, live jazz music throughout the day, sidewalk chalk art, children’s art activities, food trucks, and wine and craft beer available for purchase.

When: May 7, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Lenexa Civic Campus, 17101 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa

Price: Free

Lee’s Summit Kids Fishing Derby

What: Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation is hosting the 2022 Annual Kids Fishing Derby. Join LSPR and its sponsors, as children ages 2-16 reel in fish and compete for prizes. Participants will be fishing from the shore or the fishing dock.

The event is asking participants to bring their rods and reels, and a lawn chair if needed. Registration will include a free container of worms. A fishing license is not required for children 16 and under. Anyone 16 and older will need a valid Missouri fishing license to fish the lake.

When: May 7, 10-11:30 a.m.

Where: Legacy Park Lake, behind Lovell Community Center at 897 NE Bluestem Drive, Lee’s Summit

Price: $3

