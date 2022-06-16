KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The forecast is looking sunny and warm in the Kansas City metro this weekend, and there will be plenty of events to attend both outside soaking up the warmth, and inside in the AC.

FIFA World Cup Host City Watch Party

Kick off the weekend with a watch party of the televised announcement of FIFA’s host cities on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at Power and Light’s KC Live! The announcement will be at 4 p.m.

Entry is free, but food and drink will be available for purchase. All attendees will need to exit KC Live! by 5:30 p.m. unless they have bought a ticket for Hot Country Nights.

Hot Country Nights

Enjoy the warm weather with an outdoor country concert Thursday night at Power and Light’s KC Live! Miller Lite Hot Country nights is a weekly concert series this summer in Kansas City, and Thursday night they will host Kip Moore with openers DJ Lazer and Drew Parker.

Doors open an hour later than usual at 6 p.m. due to the World Cup Announcement watch party and tickets are still available starting at $25.

Go see Disney Pixar’s “Lightyear” at Union Station

Disney Pixar’s “Lightyear” opens this Friday at Union Station!

Enjoy our GIANT 5-story Extreme Screen while you SAVE $$$ with the best family value on tickets and concessions! Tickets from JUST $5 @UnionStationKC

Tickets start at $5 and showtimes run through the weekend.

City Market Farmers Market

The farmers market at the River Market is open this weekend on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market is filled with all different types of vendors from produce to jewelry to dog treats and more!

For a list of vendors and restaurants at the market this weekend check out their website.

Moonlight Market

Head to downtown Shawnee for this free event on Thursday. You’ll see different vendors, craft making, live music and a variety of food options.

There will also be a farmers market the following Saturday 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the City Hall parking lot as well.

Pride Food Truck Fridays

Head to the pride crosswalk at 14th Street and Main Street in the Power and Light District for Pride Food Truck Fridays this summer. This Friday there will be two food trucks to visit: Taco Republic and KC Whip & Company.

RSVP for this free event on their Facebook event.

JuneteenthKC 2022 Heritage Festival

Come celebrate African American pride and culture at the 10th annual JuneteenthKC Heritage Festival in the 18th and Vine Historical District on Saturday.

There will be a variety of performers on two stages at this event, as well as a Margarita War where different restaurants compete to be named the best Jazz District margarita!

KC Current

The Kansas City Current will host the Chicago Red Stars Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park. The theme for the game is Dads and Daughters Night and tickets start at $15.