KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The weather this weekend looks to be perfect for some great outdoor fall events in the Kansas City area.

From concerts to ghost tours, there’s plenty to do.

Here are just some of the events going on around town this weekend, Oct. 14-16.

Late Night in the Phog

This annual event helps usher in the Kansas men and women’s basketball season for KU fans. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, aka DJ Diesel, will be headlining the event as both basketball teams prepare to kick off their 2022-23 seasons.

When: Friday at 6 p.m.

Where: Allen Fieldhouse, 1700 Naismith Drive, Lawrence, Kansas

Cost: Tickets are free

Paramore

Paramore will perform Friday night at Azura Amphitheater (Sandstone) with special guests Young the Giant, Japanese Breakfast and Claud.

When: Friday, doors open at 5 p.m., the show begins at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Azura Amphitheater, 633 N. 130th Street, Bonner Springs, Kansas

Cost: Tickets · $36-$80.50

Lizzo: The Special Tour

Three time Grammy Award winning artist Lizzo will perform at T-Mobile Center Friday night with special guest, Atlanta rapper Latto.

When: Friday at 8 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Center, 1407 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: $39.50, $69.50, $99.50, $129.50

Kansas City Marathon

This annual event takes runners on a tour through historic Kansas City neighborhoods and past beautiful landmarks. Rated as the “best marathon in Missouri.”

When: Saturday at 7 a.m.

Where: The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art south lawn

Cost: For registration information click here

Halloween Haunt

Not recommended for children under 14, this Worlds of Fun event will have thrills, chills and of course rides with over 400 monsters that will make you scream.

When: Friday and Saturday after 6 p.m.

Where: 4545 Worlds Of Fun Ave., Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: For ticket information, click here

A great way to continue the fall season at this weekend event that will have carnival rides, live music, silent disco, face painting, pony rides, food, drinks and more.

When: Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. , Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Kansas City Power & Light District

Cost: Free admission

Art Garden KC

Weekly event with unique handmade jewelry, clothing, art and more.

When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: City Market Park, 5 W. 3rd Street, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Free to attend

Great Plains Art & Music Festival – Lawrence

A grassroots art and music festival featuring local musicians and artists as well as food trucks and vendors.

When: Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight

Where: Sesquicentennial Point in Lawrence, Kansas

Cost: $25-$75

Haunted Huzzah! – Kansas City Renaissance Festival

It’s the last weekend for the Kansas City Renaissance Festival and its final theme weekend is sure to be a spooky good time. Guests will be able to trick or treat, join in some creepy contests and march in the “Death Parade.” This is a family friendly event.

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: 633 N. 130th St., Bonner Springs, Kansas

Cost: For ticket information, click here

Ghost Tours at the Harris-Kearney Civil War Home

Join Apex Paranormal Friday night for a walking ghost tour of the haunted Harris-Kearney Civil War Home. Tours will be led by real paranormal investigators who will also share their experiences hunting for ghosts inside both buildings.

When: Friday, one hour tours beginning from 7 p.m. and the last tour at 11 p.m.

Where: 4000 Baltimore Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: $10

Ballet’s first romantic classic about a young girl’s innocent love for a nobleman secretly disguised as a commoner.

When: Both Friday, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Where: Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: $34-134

Ghost Tours at the Dillingham-Lewis House Museum

A walking one hour ghost tour of the haunted Dillingham-Lewis House and also the Chicago/Alton Hotel next door.

When: Friday, first tour begins at 7 p.m. and last one begins at 11 p.m.

GloWild at Kansas City Zoo

GloWild is a lantern festival featuring massive handmade steel and silk works of art depicting animals, local landmarks, botanicals and Asian cultural creations.

When: Saturday, Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Kansas City Zoo, 6800 Zoo Drive, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: For ticket information click here.

Dogtoberfest – Blue Springs

More than 3,000 dogs and dog lovers are expected to be at the 28th annual Dogtoberfest this weekend. There will be more than 75 booths featuring pet photos and supplies to pet sitters and rescue.

When: Sunday at 10 a.m.

Where: Kemper Outdoor Education Center, 8201 S. Jasper Bell Road, Blue Springs, Missouri

Free admission with dog food donation to local animal shelters and rescues

KCK Croatian Palooza

Celebrate Kansas City, Kansas’ vibrant eastern European history and culture with food, drinks, music and dancing.

When: Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Kanas City, Kansas Moose Lodge #1999, 6621 Turner Drive, Kansas City, Kansas

Cost: $15

