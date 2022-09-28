KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This weekend we move out of September and into October and there are plenty of events to check out and enjoy with family or friends.

Here are just some of the events going on around town this weekend, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.

The Beast, Edge of Hell and Cinema Haunted Attractions

According to America Haunts, the authority in the haunted attraction industry, The Beast is the No. 2 haunted house in America. This immersive nightmare is an open format where visitors lose their way around lurking threats of voodoo, a live alligator, werewolves, phantoms, and monsters. In the Edge of Hell, visitors go through the depths of hell in this multi-story haunted house.

When: Friday, Beast and Edge haunted houses open at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday haunted houses open at 6:30 p.m.; Macabrea Cinema haunted house opens Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: West Bottoms, 1401 W. 13th Street, Kansas City, Missouri

For ticket information click here.

This Halloween event allows you to experience the thrills of your favorite rides and the chills of extreme haunted attractions as you navigate the fog-filled midways where over 400 monsters lurk to feed off your screams. This is not recommended for children under 14.

When: Friday and Saturday after 6 p.m.

Where: 4545 Worlds Of Fun Ave, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: For ticket information click here.

Fall Swing – West Bottoms

Under the I-670 bridge greenspace with our artists and makers, food trucks, live music, and live muraliing.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Historic West Bottoms, 1401 W. 13th Street, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Free

Louisburg Ciderfest

If you’re looking for some old-fashioned apple cider fun to start the fall season off, look no further then the Louisburg Ciderfest in Louisburg, Kansas. Activities include pony rides, inflatable slides, cider and donut making, and craft booths.

When: Saturday, Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Louisburg Cider Mill

Cost: Free

Get the haunt season started this weekend with a horror classic double feature with “Critters” and “The Blob” or two new features with “Smile” and “Barbarian.”

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: 291 E. Kentucky Road, Independence, Missouri

Cost: $20.33 per car load

Great Pumpkin Fest offers one-of-a-kind Halloween activities for kids throughout the park. During the kids’ Halloween event, loads of family-friendly games and activities await at every turn.

When Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 4545 Worlds Of Fun Ave, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: For ticket information click here.

Shawnee Scarecrow Festival

This family friendly event will have scarecrow making, pumpkin decorating, a farmer’s market and seasonal displays. Supplies and decorations will be provided at no cost.

When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: 11110 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas

Cost: Free

Midwest Animal Resq is a nonprofit organization that serves as many companion animals in the community. The BarQfest event will consist of a variety of local vendors both pet and non-pet related, children activities, food trucks, live music and a beer garden.

When: Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Rice Tremonti House, 8801 E. 66th Street, Raytown, Missouri

Cost: General admission tickets are $10, general admission with beer tasting is $35, for additional ticket information click here.

This beer festival will feature some favorite local breweries. All proceeds will help stock Kanbe’s Markets 40 plus Healthy Corner Store locations with fresh and affordable produce. This event is dog friendly.

When: Saturday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 3119 Terrace Street, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: $40 General Admission

Join the Kansas City acro community for a free and fun Friday night event outside the Nelson Atkins museum UP TOP on the flat spaces on the block building addition. Bring food, drinks and yoga mats.

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Free

Kearney’s 11th annual Oktoberfest will take place this weekend. Activities include live music, local vendors, kid’s carnival, games, and more. All proceeds will go to the Kearney Food Pantry, Fulfillment House, and the Kearney Enrichment Council.

When: Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Downtown Kearney, Missouri, 106 S. Jefferson

Cost: $5 per person

Historic interpreters, artisans, musicians, and crafters will bring to life the hard work and celebration that took place as the crops came in. Hitch a ride on a wagon, see sorghum being made or play a 19th century game. An ATM will be available at the Visitor’s Center.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Missouri Town 1855, 8010 East Park Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Cost: $10 per car; $20 per van or bus

Providence Show & Shine Car Show

Free pumpkins for first 125 children as well as a petting zoo and live music.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 8929 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas

Cost: Free for spectators, $10 entry fee for each car paid at the door

Guys and Gears 9th annual Charity Car Show

There will be door prizes, trophies, some great raffles, food truck, kettle corn, fresh squeezed lemonade.

When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 10360 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas

Cost: Free to the public

Downtown Merriam, Kansas will be full of food trucks, adult beverages and a cornhole tournament. Enjoy the sounds of classic rock music by local tribute bands including Steve Miller Experience, Fleetwood Mac and Queen.

When: Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Merriam Farmer’s Market, 5740 Merriam Drive, Merriam, Kansas

Cost: Free

GloWild at Kansas City Zoo

GloWild is a lantern festival featuring massive handmade steel and silk works of art depicting animals, local landmarks, botanicals and Asian cultural creations.

When: Saturday, Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Kansas City Zoo, 6800 Zoo Drive, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: For ticket information click here.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.