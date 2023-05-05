KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Race weekend is once again upon us in Kansas City.

Following a short week after the postponement of the Dover Motor Speedway race to Monday, May 1, the NASCAR Cup Series turns its attention to Kansas Speedway for this Sunday’s AdventHealth 400.

In total, there have been 34 NASCAR Cup Series races at Kansas Speedway; one event from 2001 – 2010 and two races per year since 2011.

Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin lead the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at Kansas Speedway with three victories each.

The flyover during the National Anthem for Sunday’s race will be by the Missouri National Guard with a C130 from the 139th Airlift Wing.

Saturday will have some clouds in the morning that will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon for the ARCA Menard Series race. For the night CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race, it will be clear to partly cloudy. The high will be 93 degrees with a low of 69.

For Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race, it will be generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high will be 93 degrees with a low near 65.

Tickets

There are multiple ticket options at Kansas Speedway, including single-race tickets or full weekend experiences.

Tickets will not be printed or mailed but will be delivered via Tickets @ Home that provides fans the flexibility to display their tickets on their mobile device for non-contact entry at the gates or the ability to print tickets at home.

For more information on how to access tickets, click here.

Tickets for Saturday’s double-header race with the ARCA Menard Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series range from $30 to $75. The ARCA race is set to begin at 1 p.m. with the Truck Series race set to begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race range from $64 to $144. Racing is set to begin at 2 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs legend Neil Smith will the command before Sunday’s race.

Parking

Free general parking is always available in the grass lots on a first come, first served basis. Parking passes for the grass lots closest to the grandstands are included in season ticket packages. Non-season ticket holders can purchase parking passes while supplies last.

Fan Experience

Kansas Speedway is unveiling its new Highlight District this weekend. Located in Turn 1, the new district will provide new food, drink, and entertainment options. It will also allow fans to enjoy races at the same time.

The new entertainment area will include two Chicken N Pickle pickleball courts, live music, yard games, and areas for pictures. Adults will also find exclusive drinks featuring Cabo Wabo Tequila.

The Highline District is open to anyone who are Kansas Speedway ticket holders and campers.