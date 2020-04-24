Thinking of public health, JoCo election managers encouraging voters to cast ballots by mail

OLATHE, Kan. — This year’s electoral process will move forward with allowances for public health in mind.

On Thursday, Johnson County’s election managers said they will encourage voters to cast their ballots by mail. That process will be applied to upcoming elections in August and November, according to Connie Schmidt, Johnson County’s Election Commissioner.

Election officials said they’ll mail applications for advance voting to every registered voter in JoCo. It’s a big undertaking, since Kansas’ largest county has 400,000 registered voters. Schmidt pointed out advance voting by mail in Kansas has been in existence since 1996, but this expanded move is meant to keep voters safe from the threat of the ongoing public health concern.

“It will be unusual, but this year, because of COVID-19, it will be a relief,” Schmidt said.

The hope, according to Schmidt, is to conduct the elections while avoiding large gatherings in polling places, where the virus could spread rapidly. Schmidt said she hopes voting by mail keeps the county’s 2,000 election workers healthy too. Schmidt said the ballots will be mailed to each voter who’s applied for them at least 20 days before each election, including the general election on Nov. 3rd. News reports from presidential primaries indicated polling places, like the ones in Wisconsin, were hotspots where COVID-19 found more carriers.

“We’re going to be tracking this as we’re moving forward will the applications coming in. We have several plans on the table. We’re hoping to reduce the number of people we’re expecting on election day, which will make it safer for everyone,” Schmidt said. “That’s our primary concern moving forward in this election cycle, protecting the safety of voters and election workers.”

Support for advance voting by mail also comes from the Kansas League of Women Voters, where Cille King, chapter co-president, said. ““I think it’s up to our secretary of state to declare an emergency, and have all counties send ballots to voters without the complication of requiring registration for mailed ballots.”

Schmidt said advance voting by mail is secure, and it’s already being done in other Kansas counties. She adds that it will be awhile before ballots begin to mail out, since the county’s candidate filing deadline isn’t until June 1.

Applying for the advance ballots is easy. Visit this website, where you’ll find the application, as well as a section dedicated to coronavirus and how it might affect local elections.