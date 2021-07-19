Third child dies from injuries in Northland house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say a third child has died Monday from his injuries following a house fire in the Northland last Wednesday.

The Kansas City Fire Department responded to the house fire Wednesday, July 14, just after 11 a.m. in the 7200 block of North Avalon Street.

Five victims were taken to area hospitals.

The two victims who died Wednesday, July 14, have been identified as 10-year-old Chace Freeman and 3-year-old Maxwell Hardy. The victim who died Monday, July 19, has been identified as 4-year-old Achilles Hardy.

As of last Thursday, one victim is reported to be in critical condition and another is reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

KCPD Bomb and Arson, additional detectives and Crime Scene personnel are handling the investigation.