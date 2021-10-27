Third Kansas City man charged in deadly shooting of woman selling PlayStation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A third man faces charges in a deadly shooting of a woman who was selling a PlayStation in August.

Latrell Muldrew-Golston, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to a shooting on Independence Avenue and Garfield as well as Independence Avenue and Paseo where the officers found an overturned vehicle. They located the victim, 27-year-old Randie Smith, inside.

Police said Muldrew-Golston was with his brother, Raynell Muldrew-Golston, and friend, Keron Black, who also face second-degree murder charges.

Prosecutors said Smith went to the gas station to sell a PlayStation she had posted on Facebook Marketplace.

When Smith opened her car door at the gas station, court records say Raynell Muldrew-Golston and Brown approached her vehicle, and she struggled with one of the suspects.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects fired a shot into the front of the windshield of Smith’s vehicle. The same suspect fired again as Smith was exiting the gas station, according to charging documents.

Smith drove away, eventually losing control of her vehicle and striking a utility pole before overturning, according to police.

The 27-year-old woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds to her wrist and chest. Crime scene investigators recovered two spent 9mm shell casings from the parking lot.

Prosecutors said detectives obtained Facebook messages that connected to two of the suspects. Detectives learned Smith had posted the PlayStation 4 for sale for $225 on Facebook Marketplace and was meeting a potential buyer at the BP Gas Station.

Surveillance video confirmed the three suspects were at the gas station during the time of the shooting.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $150,000 cash for the Mulddrew-Golston brothers and $300,000 at 10% for Black.