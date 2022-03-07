INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Employees at a third area Starbucks filed for a union election on Monday.

Workers at the 39th Street and Arrowhead Avenue location in Independence are organizing with Workers United and joins stores in the Plaza and Overland Park.

“Though we agree with many of the reasons that other stores have listed, our own store has been reflecting on our experiences within the company, from employees here for 10 months to 10 years,” workers at the Independence location wrote to CEO Kevin Johnson.

The union effort started in New York last summer and has made its way across the country.

According to Workers United, an “overwhelming majority” of workers at the Independence store signed their union authorization cards.

“Not only do we know this is the right move for us, but others think it’s the right move for them,” Josh Crowell, a Plaza Starbucks barista, said. “Together we know we are stronger and that will continue to show as more stores join the movement.”