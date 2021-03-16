Third person dies after triple shooting in 5000 block of Agnes Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD has confirmed that the third person shot in a March 6 triple shooting has died from their injuries.

The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Gregory Harper. Joseph Smith, 65, and Curtis Thompkins, 34, died at the scene.

The shooting is believed to stem from a fender bender, police said. An argument erupted and several people fired shots.

Police ask that anyone with additional information please call the Homicide Unit or the TIPS Hotline.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

