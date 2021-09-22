Third round of $10,000 Missouri vaccine lottery winners announced

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The winners of the third drawing of the Missouri’s vaccine initiative lottery were announced Wednesday.

At the time of this September 10 drawing, a total of 607,671 entries were received.

The state’s vaccine incentive program incentivizes vaccination for those who have not yet been vaccinated, as well as provides an opportunity for rewards for the more than 3.3 million Missourians who have already made the decision to be protected through vaccination.

Of the 180 winners randomly selected in the second of the program’s five drawings, 169 have been fully verified. The remaining 11 preliminary winners have until 5 p.m. Friday to complete necessary documentation to verify their identity and vaccination status, or the prizes will be preliminarily awarded to an alternate.

Confirmed MO VIP winners can now be found at MOStopsCovid.com/win.

“I got vaccinated because I care about others (and myself), and I believe public health means the public is responsible for taking whatever steps are necessary to protect everyone,” stated Jennifer Forrest-James, a winner from Ballwin. “If I knew I made someone else sick when I could have limited that exposure, I would feel awful.”

With state and federal vaccination data combined, 64% of Missouri’s eligible population (12 and up) has now initiated vaccination.

Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline can enter at any time for the drawings at MOStopsCovid.com.

The next drawing will take place this Friday, but entries must be entered online by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night. The deadline for the fifth and final drawing is 11:59 p.m. on October 6.