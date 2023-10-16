OLATHE, Kan. — A 26-year-old has pleaded guilty to charges in the deadly shooting of an Overland Park teenager.

Alan Hicks pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the 2019 death of Ben Workman.

The 17-year-old was killed in his apartment near 80th Street and Farley Street in Overland Park in January 2019.

Police said shortly before the shooting, he told his girlfriend and others at the apartment to hide in a bathroom. Neighbors said they heard a gunshot and then saw two men running down the stairs. Workman died before police arrived.

Hicks was one of three suspects charged in this case.

Raymond Cherry, the man accused of pulling the trigger, was convicted in February of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with a chance at parole after 25 years.

Back in September, Juriah Jones pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the case. Jones was originally a juvenile when the shooting happened, but was tried as an adult.

Hicks and Jones are both scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 5, court records show.