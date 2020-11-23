Third vaccine shows good results but may not be available in US until January

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A third vaccine currently testing in the metro area now claims to be as much as 90% effective in preventing coronavirus infections without any serious side effects.

AstraZeneca hopes that a shot could be available in the western world by the end of the year, but probably not in the United States. That’s because the trial of this vaccine at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Children’s Mercy Hospital and elsewhere in the United States had been paused for most of September and October.

AstraZeneca stated it won’t seek approval from the federal Food and Drug Administration until the trial here shows results. Doctors at the University of Kansas said they expect American results of the vaccine sometime in January.

“The AstraZeneca will have published data for the older age group as well,” Dr. Dana Hawkinson, infection prevention medical director at KU’s Health System, said. “I’m not aware of that for Pfizer and Moderna, so we need to get those vulnerable populations, that older age group.”

The results reported Monday are based on trials in the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Korea.

The trial found that a half dose followed by a full dose of the vaccine was the most effective. It was only 62% effective for participants who received two full doses. Doctors don’t know yet why that’s the case.

This vaccine is more of a traditional type of immunization compared to the new gene-based technology being used by Pfizer and Moderna. It does not need to be stored in sub-zero temperatures, making distribution on a wide scale a lot easier.

The trial ongoing in the metro area and continues to seek more people who are Blacks and Latino willing to test the vaccine. Call 913-574-3006 if you would like to participate.