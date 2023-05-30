KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD provided this picture of Al Robertson, a 58-year-old recruit who will graduate from the police academy in May 2023.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Police Department recruit isn’t using his age as an excuse to avoid reaching his next goal.

Meet Al Robertson.

The 58-year-old grandfather is going through the police academy and expects to graduate this month. KCPD said Robertson must pass the same physical and mental tests as all other recruits. So far he is, according to KCPD.

This isn’t Robertson’s first time in a uniform. He also served 28 years in the U.S. Army. During his military career, Robertson said he deployed in Operation Desert Spring, Operation Noble Eagle, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“I’m not doing it for a paycheck,” Robertson said during an interview with Kansas City PD. “I didn’t serve in the military for a paycheck. I want to serve my community the same way I served my country.”

At 58, other recruits are closer to the age of Robinson’s children, but the age difference isn’t noticeable.

“We’ve got a bond,” Robertson said during an interview with KCPD. “I’m up to speed on some of the things they do. Sometimes, they might forget I’m 58.”

Officers in the Kansas City Police Department are only allowed to serve until they reach the age of 65. Robertson will have seven years to make a lasting impression.