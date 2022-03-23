KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Even though it is now officially spring and we have had multiple days of rain, many in the Kansas City area know that the chance of snow isn’t out of the picture yet.

March 22-23, 1912, marked the heaviest one and two days of snowfall for the Kansas City area, beginning early in the morning and by 8 a.m. four inches of snow blanketed the ground, according to the National Weather Service.

By evening, nearly a foot and a half of snow had fallen.

The weight of the snow caused many small building to collapse.

The snowstorm also eventually knocked out the streetcar system.

The snowstorm was not widespread with Kansas City receiving 20.5 inches of snow, according to Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

Topeka, Kansas received 12 inches of snow and St. Joseph, Missouri only received an inch.