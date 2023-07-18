TOPEKA, Kan. —Calling all potential students! If you’ve ever thought about enrolling at a Kansas college or university, a new pilot program could make the application process cheaper.

During a special meeting Tuesday, the Kansas Board of Regents unanimously approved a plan to create Kansas Free Application Days this fall.

From Nov. 7-9, all Kansas residents, regardless of age or income, can submit undergraduate admission applications at public colleges and universities for free.

The pilot is modeled after a similar program in Colorado and aims to address a decrease in the number of students enrolling in public colleges and universities across the state.

In 2021, 43% of Kansas high school graduates enrolled in a state college or university within a year of graduation. That’s marks roughly an 11% decrease since 2014.

Daniel Archer, vice president of academic affairs for the Board of Regents, said application fees vary from school to school, but typically range between $25-$40 per application. The program is estimated to cost state universities nearly $1 million annually in application fee revenue.

The pilot program is available for all first time freshmen, transfer students, returning students and anyone interested pursuing a second bachelor’s degree. Graduate students and out-of-state applicants are not eligible to participate in the pilot program.