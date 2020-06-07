‘This fight is probably a deal of longevity’: Protests continue in Kansas City metro for 9th day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of people continue to protest around the metro as Saturday marks the ninth day of planned protests around the metro.

“I think that it’s important to not just say that black lives matter; you also have to believe that and act upon it,” Julian Kuffour, a protester in Shawnee, said.

Kuffour was among the 100 high school and college students showing their support outside Shawnee City Hall.

“It’s great to see people in a predominately white neighborhood come and show their support. We think that’s super meaningful,” Ryan Gentry, organizer of Shawnee Protest, said.

The group protested the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other black Americans who died at the hands of police officers.

“There’s definitely a lot of hope, and I think everybody carries the hope with them when they are protesting. Everyone wants that same goal of change,” protester Anna Schmidt said.

At the Plaza in Kansas City, there was also a peaceful show of solidarity between the LGBTQ community and the Black Lives Matter group.

“Obviously, we have black people in our community. We have black trans women who are going through the whole epidemic on their own. It is important that we get that out there and stand in solidarity with everybody,” Dashawn Young said. “I think it’s important to see, yes, we are here right now, but we are also here 365 days, 24-7, and out voices are going to be heard, and we will be seen.”

Those who organized the various protests told FOX4 that they hope the message is clear, hoping the movement will continue and result in change.

“This fight is probably a deal of longevity… we have to keep going in order for us to be able to actually accomplish something that is sustainable for the black community,” said the organizer of the Defund the Police Protest, who went by JT. “People coming out and just showing their support is enough to show the people in power that this is something serious in the community and make some reforms on change.”

The Group Defund KCPD addressed Mayor Quinton Lucas, the KCPD and council members. They are calling for local control of the police department and better accountability measures within the organization.

Protesters across the metro agree policy change is the next step.

“It isn’t enough to just post on social media and show up to a couple protests,” Schmidt said. “It’s a full time thing. It’s all the time. There’s definitely a lot of hope, and I think everybody carries the hope with them when they are protesting. Everyone wants that same goal of change.”

Saturday protests were met with very little response from the KCPD.

A Black Lives Matter protest is also scheduled for Sunday at Swope Park. The event starts at 1 p.m.