‘This is hard’: Mother of murdered 4-year-old thanks KC community for support at vigil

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As KCPD investigators continue to look for the killer of a 4-year-old, the boy’s family held a vigil for him Wednesday night at Swope Park.

Standing strong in front of hundreds of family and friends, Charron Powell showed her appreciation to a community that’s been there for her since the tragic loss of her son, Legend Taliferro.

“This is hard, and the support y’all have been giving me has helped me along the way,” Powell said. “We appreciate everything.”

Little Legend was killed early Monday as he slept when someone shot into his family’s apartment at Citadel Apartments near 63rd and The Paseo.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance video of a vehicle leaving the apartment complex. They still don’t have a suspect in custody.

“It’s heartbreaking. I can’t even imagine,” said Samantha Dinkins, a former co-worker of Legend’s mom.

Dinkins worked with Powell at a department store for five years. She used to bring him in for employee nights.

“And he would run around. We’d try to help her watch him, so they could shop – her and her mom,” Dinkins said. “He was tiny and full of energy, really spunky.”

Legend’s great aunt offered a word of encouragement before leading the crowd into prayer, followed by a balloon release.

“In tragedy, what Satan means for evil, God will always turn it around for our good,” she said.

Wanting to honor her son, Powell asked the crowd to attend the Kansas City Heart Walk in September, an event the family has participated in for several years and one Legend was looking forward to.

“He wanted to do that Heart Walk. He talked about that all the time,” Powell said. “All of y’all show up to Heart Walk. I want them to see us. I want us to be the Heart Walk.”

Legend survived open heart surgery at just 5 months, and now he’s a “living legend” in his family eyes.

“I just want to say thank you guys. Just make sure this does not end today either,” Powell said. “Whenever you all feel like you need to reach out to me, don’t hold back because I’m going to need it.”

Investigators are urging anyone with information, especially those with video or photos, to share them with police. You can do so by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or by visiting kcrimestoppers.com.