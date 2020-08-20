‘This is the age group that has asymptomatic carriers’: Wrestling tournament raises COVID concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – More than 2,500 wrestlers from 40 states are expected to participate in The Rocky Mountain Nationals tournament, but with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s raising some concerns.

Dr. Darrin D’Agostino, executive dean of Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, said there are some measures that can be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All guests are required to wear masks, and only 1,000 guests are allowed in the venue at a time to help with social distancing. The mats will be cleaned in between each dual.

“What I think this highlights is that we have to get a bit more rigid with our mandates. Our masking should actually include children at this point. It does not, and I do believe we need to put restrictions on the size of the venue at this point, which is no longer in the mandate,” Dr. D’Agostino said.

Dr. D’Agostino also recommended the wrestlers self-quarantine and get tested 8-12 days after this weekend’s tournament.

“This is the age group that has asymptomatic carriers,” he said.

The Rocky Nationals Tournament is from August 21 to August 23.