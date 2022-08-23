WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Across the United States, some colors rise above others as the most popular color choice for bridesmaid dresses.

In America, the third most popular color for bridesmaid dresses, topping seven states, is gold.

The second most popular color choice for a bridesmaid dress across the U.S. is Green, the top choice for 10 states. According to fashion experts at Boohoo, this is due to the wide variety of shades and tones.

The most popular color choice for a bridesmaid dress across America, topping 11 states, including Kansas, is gray.

The most Googled color of gray for bridesmaid dresses in Kansas is taupe, a shade of dark gray.

For the most popular color of bridesmaid dresses Googled in each state, including the shade, see below:

What color each state looks for in a bridesmaid dress

State Color Shade Alabama Burgundy N/A Alaska Gray N/A Arizona Green Sage Arkansas Green Emerald California Gray N/A Colorado Burgundy N/A Connecticut Green Emerald Delaware Burgundy N/A Florida Gray N/A Georgia Yellow Mustard Hawaii Blue N/A Idaho Gold N/A Illinois Gray N/A Indiana Purple Mauve Iowa Orange N/A Kansas Purple Taupe Kentucky Orange N/A Louisiana Pink Fuchsia Maine Green Sage Maryland Gold N/A Massachusetts Gray N/A Michigan Gray N/A Minnesota Orange Terracotta Mississippi Gold N/A Missouri Maroon N/A Montana Green Sage Nebraska Burgundy N/A Nevada Peach N/A New Hampshire Purple N/A New Jersey Purple Lilac New Mexico Gold N/A New York Gray N/A North Carolina Gray N/A North Dakota Green N/A Ohio Gray N/A Oklahoma Gray N/A Oregon Burgundy N/A Pennsylvania Green Olive Rhode Island Orange N/A South Carolina Gold N/A South Dakota Burgundy N/A Tennessee Purple Mauve Texas Orange Terracotta Utah Green Sage Vermont Green N/A Virginia Gold N/A Washington Gold N/A West Virginia Black N/A Wisconsin Green Olive Wyoming Pink N/A Source: Boohoo