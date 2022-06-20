KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Notice something a little different around your neighborhood this summer?

Thousands of fire hydrants in Johnson County will be turned grey at some point in the coming weeks. It’s not an effort to make the hydrants blend into the neighborhoods.

According to Water One, the utility in charge of the hydrants, the grey paint means the hydrants have been painted with a primer.

It also means crews will be returning soon to repaint each hydrant with a new coat of yellow paint and then top it off by painting the hydrant’s top with black paint.

Water One said crews are in charge of maintaining more than 18,000 fire hydrants across the northern part of the county.

