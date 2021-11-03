This is why Kansas City will look a little different Thursday night

In foreground is new performing arts center; Bartle Hall is to left, Sprint Center is tto right, and Missouri River can be seen in background.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You’ll see Kansas City’s skyline, and other areas of town, in a different light Thursday night.

City Hall, the Bartle Hall Pylons, and Waldo’s Water Tower are just three locations that will be illuminated in teal to help raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease. The landmarks are just two of more than 400 buildings and structures around the world taking part in the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Light the World in Teal program.

The program is organized every November as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

You can also get involved in the effort. The Alzheimer’s Foundation encourages people to wear teal, turn profile pictures on social media accounts teal, and turning their outdoor lights teal on Nov. 4.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. It impacts one in nine people age 65 and older according to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Families looking for information about Alzheimer’s disease or support services can contact AFA’s Helpline at 866-232-8484 or visit the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America online.