This isn’t the first time Tampa Bay Rays have played in snow in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spring snow in Kansas City isn’t a rare occurrence, but it happening when the Tampa Bay Rays are in town is more of one.

The two teams are scheduled to play Tuesday evening after snow fell much of the morning. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

This isn’t the first time the Rays have found themselves suiting up to play ball in the snow at Kauffman Stadium.

The Rays were also in Kansas City in May of 2013 to play the Royals. That’s when snow blanketed the metro.

Back then Salvador Perez, Alcides Escobar, and Eric Hosmer were all on the same team. In the pictures from 2013, they looked like they couldn’t believe what was happening.

KANSAS CITY, MO – MAY 2: Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals takes a photo of teammate Alcides Escobar #2 as snow falls during a delay in a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium on May 2, 2013 in Kansas City, Missouri. The game was postponed due to weather. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MO – MAY 2: Pitcher Luis Mendoza #39 of the Kansas City Royals scoops up snow from the dugout rail during a delay in play against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium on May 2, 2013 in Kansas City, Missouri. The game was postponed due to weather. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MO – MAY 2: A lone fan stands in watches snow falls during a delay in play between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 2, 2013 in Kansas City, Missouri. The game was postponed due to weather. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MO – MAY 2: Jeff Francoeur #21 of the Kansas City Royals takes a photo of teammate Alcides Escobar #2 as snow falls during a delay in a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium on May 2, 2013 in Kansas City, Missouri. The game was postponed due to weather. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MO – MAY 2: Pitching coach Jim Hickey (in front) of the Tampa Bay Rays and other members of the team take photos of snow falling during a game delay against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 2, 2013 in Kansas City, Missouri. The game was postponed due to weather. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MO – MAY 2: Eric Hosmer #35 of the Kansas City Royals adjust his head liner as he tends first base in the rain against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at Kauffman Stadium on May 2, 2013 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

The game was eventually postponed because of snow at the end of the fourth inning. The Royals were up 1-0 at the time.

The official measurement at KCI Airport was 1/2 inch of snow on May 2, 2013. It was only the second time it’s snowed during May in Kansas City since records have been kept. The other time was in 1907.