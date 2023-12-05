EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. — Nearly a year after closing its doors, Roscoe’s Barbeque has announced it plans to reopen its Wyandotte County restaurant in January 2024.

Owners Roscoe and Mariann Davis announced back in January of this year that they had made the choice to retire and close after 13 years.

It was announced just this week that while Roscoe and Mariann continue to enjoy retirement, their two sons, Roscoe III and Nick, have been working hard behind to scenes to bring this popular Kansas City BBQ and “true hidden gem,” known for its fall off the bone ribs and burnt ends, back to the metro.

“Same great food, same great location and same great family environment!” the family announced on Monday. “We look forward to serving you January 2024!”

Roscoe’s Barbeque in Edwardsville, Kansas is set for reopening in January 2024 (FOX4 Photo/Brian Dulle)