‘This means a lot:’ Local nonprofit thankful to be part of Patrick Mahomes’ birthday benefit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One small Kansas City nonprofit is among the 15 charities that Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes will be helping on his upcoming 25th birthday.

The Chiefs quarterback’s charity, “15 and the Mahomies Foundation,” will host a virtual event called “Birthday with the Mahomies” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16.

Healing Pathway is one of the 15 organizations benefiting from the fundraiser.

“This is a humongous honor for us. We are thrilled. We have so much respect for Patrick Mahomes, the work he is doing in the community and social justice and advocacy for youth. This is big for us,” said Monica Roberts, executive director and founder of Healing Pathway Victim Service Agency.

The nonprofit advocates and empowers children and families who have been impacted by a loved one dying from homicide or suicide. They provide services targeted for children from 5-17 years old.

Roberts said she doesn’t know how the foundation became aware of her organization, one of the smallest charities of the 15 selected. They’re a grassroots nonprofit that runs strictly on donations and volunteers.

But as citywide homicide rates continue to climb, Roberts said Healing Pathway is needed more than ever.

“The killing just has to stop. You leave wounds. You leaving kids behind without fathers, mothers, and it’s just hard. You guys out here playing God, taking people’s lives, and you don’t know what you’re doing to the families. We are hurt,” said Raven Stanford, whose 27-year-old son Christopher Stanford was killed last year.

Stanford is now raising two of her son’s children as her own. She said the organization has helped her family during this difficult time by navigating the holidays and helping with back-to-school necessities and the unexpected hurdles in between.

“This is a population that’s not remembered after a murder occurs, and there is so much of a need,” Roberts said. “We could not survive if it wasn’t for community’s support and people like Patrick Mahomes who have given back, and to me it speaks volumes, especially where we are at in our nation. A big heart goes a long way.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City, Harvesters, Feed Northland Kids, KC Police Athletic League, Child Protection Center, and Uncover KC are also some of the beneficiaries.

“Our birthday wish is to have at least 1,500 donations at a minimum of $15,” 15 and the Mahomies’ website states. “Help us reach our goal to make a difference in the lives of others.”

More information on Mahomes’ event and other charities can be found here.