This Parkville girl knows the lasting effects of a pandemic after getting H1N1 more than a decade ago

PARKIVLLE, Mo. -- More than a decade later, a Parkville mom says the H1N1 virus continues to affect her daughter’s life.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. The last pandemic was the H1N1 virus in 2009. But unlike the novel coronavirus, younger people were more susceptible to swine flu than those over 60 years old.

Christi Brown said her daughter, Rylie, was born gifted. She could walk by the time she was 7 months and could speak complete sentences by the age of one.

That all changed in 2009 when Rylie was two.

“The doctors told us to give her lots of fluids, lots of rest, but she just didn’t get better,” Brown said. “She just kept getting worse and worse.”

Rylie had H1N1, a virus that infected 61 million Americans and killed up to 575,000 people worldwide. The little girl stopped breathing but was revived. However, then she was in a coma.

“It was pretty traumatic because you go in there thinking you’ve got the flu to having a child they tell you is not going to live,” her mother said.

Further tests revealed Rylie was suffering from acute disseminated encephalomyelites (ADEM). It’s a disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord and has since been linked as a neurological complication of H1N1.

“ADEM is kind of a sister to multiple sclerosis, just to give you an idea of how it acts, so it causes motor regression, speech regression and caused some permanent brain damage,” Brown explained.

A decade later, Rylie still struggles at times with her memory and cognitive processing. Her immune system is extremely sensitive.

“Every day, anything that’s she’s exposed to can wreak havoc on her life,” Brown said.

But Christi hasn’t given up hope. The mom of two continues to look for the right treatment to help improve her daughter’s quality of life.

“There is nothing more frustrating than not having answers for your kid, but you have to be very proactive in dealing with what you have going on now,” she said.

Now as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the world, Christi offered a piece of advice to families affected.

“I think it’s really important that you are an advocate for your loved one who is sick because I feel like had I not been an advocate and pushed so hard when she was first sick and pushed so hard through this process, we wouldn’t be where we’re at today,” she said.

Christi and Rylie have found support over the years through miracle flights. It’s a charity that has flown them to consult some of the nation’s top doctors. They’ll make their 5th trip, courtesy of the charity, on Monday.