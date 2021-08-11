‘This will be an all-year-round sale’: Dick’s Sporting Goods opens new discount store in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — A new off-price store in Olathe could help bargain shoppers save big on athletic wear. On Wednesday, DICK’S Sporting Goods opened its first discount store in the Kansas City metro.

Going, Going, Gone! at 11750 S Strange Line Road in Olathe will offer shoppers discounts up to 70% off sports gear and clothing.

“The biggest difference with our concept store, Going, Going, Gone!, is that you’ll find a lot better deals and discounts. They are a lot deeper here,” Community Marketing Manager Dylan Cloepfil said.

“Whenever you look at our DICK’S Sporting Goods, we still offer various sales throughout the year. However, this will be an all-year-round sale. You can find the best discounts on all your apparel and footwear from your favorite brands that you’ll find at DICK’S Sporting Goods as well.”

Cloepfil said the Olathe location is the third Going, Going, Gone! store DICK’S has opened so far. In May, DICK’S opened Going, Going, Gone! discount stores in Avon, Indiana and Monroeville, Pennsylvania.

“You’ll find deeper discounts here just because a lot of the apparel that comes in here is a little bit more unique than what you’ll see in our DICK’S Sporting Goods store. They’re all going to be one-offs and stuff they are not selling at that store anymore, are coming here to get deeper discounts,” Cloepfil said.

The roughly 48,000-square-foot store carries brands like Nike, North Face, Adidas and the DICK’S Sporting Goods brand DSG.

Cloepfil said the store could provide big savings for sports fans. Going, Going, Gone! offers Kansas City Chiefs apparel, Kansas City Royals gear, as well as a selection of clothing featuring local college teams.

“We do offer a lot of different Chiefs apparel. We offer a lot of different outdoor apparel, especially with winter right around the corner, we do offer a lot of winter gear as well,” Cloepfil said.

Going, Going, Gone! is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Customers can also browse for deals online and select curbside pick-up options through the DICK’S Sporting Goods website.