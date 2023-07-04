KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s biggest Fourth of July celebration has started. The Stars and Stripes Picnic is right on the south lawn of the iconic World War I Museum and Memorial.

Not only the biggest celebration but it’s also the biggest fireworks show in the city.

Last year the Stars and Stripes Picnic brought in about 60,000 people. This year they’re prepared for more than 100,000 people.

“I’m excited I don’t go out much and I got today off and tomorrow off so I’m like let’s turn up,” one person at the event said.

“My expectation is to have an enjoyable evening and hope it cools off a little bit,” another said.

The excitement is in the air and the preparation that’s been underway for 366 days will finally be put to the test.

“It’s a free event, it’s a family friendly event, it’s a fun event – it’s got food, it’s got beverages, it’s got music and then it ends with a great fireworks show,” Chris Wyche of the National World War I Museum and Memorial said.

More than 60 vendors have crammed in to bring you an experience of a lifetime.

As you bring your family out to enjoy the show — Wald & Company Fireworks understands the expectation because for them it’s a family thing.

“It generational, it’s kind of a family legacy at this point that what we do is for Kansas City because we are a Kansas city family,” Bill Wald of the Wald & Company Fireworks said.

This family business is 99 years old. Bringing their stunning displays for nearly a century.

“Everything you’re seeing out here though is finally racks,” Wald said.

The show, the Wald family describes as massive, 20 minutes long, starting at 9:40 p.m., all choreographed to music.

“The finale is 950 shells, we have more shells going up in the last two minutes of the show then the first 18,” Wald said. “It’s inspiring to know that what we get to do is paint the sky with something beautiful and be apart of the art happening up top.”