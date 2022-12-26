KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lot of people are suffering the same dry spell.

Thousands of renters in the metro don’t have running water because their pipes frozen and burst in the cold weather. A lot of homes, including rentals, don’t have water service after frigid temperatures caused their pipes to freeze and fail.

Since Christmas Day, FOX4 News has received more than a half-dozen phone calls for help from renters without water. In some cases, renters said they’re desperate for help, and they’re not getting it from their landlords. It’s putting a big strain on plumbers from the metro, too, as they try to keep up with the dead.

The midtown apartment Marisa Anderson calls home has been without water for three days. She said it was Thursday, when she went to pour a glass of water, and the faucet was dead.

“I think it’s kind of a ripoff,” Anderson said.

Anderson said she’s rented her home at the Mayfair Apartments on E. Linwood for two months. She and four other neighbors who complained to FOX4 News said water has been out due to a water pipe that conked out in the cold. Without running water, there’s nothing for showers, cooking or cleaning the home. Anderson said she’s getting by on bottled water.

“It made me mad. I’ve got to pay rent here. To go through something like that, I’d rather the rent be zero dollars if I’ve got to go through this type of humiliation,” Anderson shrugged.

Three tenants from that building said they’d contacted the building maintenance staff, but their water hasn’t been restored. One of them commented he’s hopeful to see service back on Tuesday. FOX4 News reached out to the building’s staff on Monday, but our messages weren’t returned.

Plumbers report this is typically happening to exposed water pipes or those that sit on the outside wall of homes and buildings. It’s keeping pro plumbers like Kyle Wehner, who owns Devoted Plumbing, busier than he’d like to be.

“It’s been incredibly busy. I worked all weekend including Christmas,” Wehner said.

Wehner runs a one-man operation, and he said more than two dozen calls for broken pipes have come since Saturday.

“It’s been incredibly stressful with all the phone calls, and everybody has their story. They have family in town, or it’s Christmas or things like that,” Wehner said.

Wehner said he tends to discount his prices compared to others. However, he said some of the larger plumbing companies can charge up to $400 for a service call for a frozen or busted pipe.