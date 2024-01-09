KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands in the Kansas City area are without power Tuesday after a winter storm rolled through the region Monday and Tuesday.

The Kansas City area is under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 p.m. Tuesday as snow continues to fall for some. Most of the snowfall in the metro will end between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Although the snowfall will stop, winds from the northwest will increase. We are expecting wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph. Blowing snow could occasionally reduce visibility for up to 1/2-mile.

Evergy said those high winds have been the main cause of power outages overnight and early Tuesday morning.

As of 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, over 42,000 Evergy customers across Kansas and Missouri are without power due to over 1,400 active outages, according to Evergy’s outage map. Evergy customers can report an outage online here.

Evergy said its crews have already restored power to more than 36,000 customers since the winter storm started, but poor conditions and low visibility are slowing down restoration.

“We don’t yet have an estimate for when power will be fully restored because the storm is still moving through the service area and we are assessing damage as crews restore power,” the power company said.

Evergy said it prioritizes outages that get electricity back on for the greatest number of customers.

Over in Wyandotte County, the Kansas City Board of Public Utilities (BPU) has over 1,600 outages as of about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to its outage map.

BPU customers can report an outage by calling 913-573-9522.

In Independence, the city’s utility company has about 450 customers without power as of 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to its outage map.

Independence Power & Light customers can report an outage by calling 816-325-7550.