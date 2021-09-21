Thousands of birds expected to migrate through Kansas City area Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday might be a good night to park your car in the garage if possible, or be prepared to get a car wash on Wednesday.

There’s going to be a lot of action in the sky, but not necessarily from a weather standpoint.

Thousands of migrating birds — specifically 35,000 birds per kilometer — are expected to be on the move throughout Tuesday night. In all, experts predict there will be 566 million birds on the move 3 hours after local sunset across the United States.

A lot of them will be passing through the eastern Plains, including the Kansas City area, as they head south. Bird migration is going to be high in the eastern Plains on Tuesday. Meanwhile on the West and East coasts, bird migration is expected to be lower Tuesday night.

But by Wednesday night, the Kansas City area will see more of a moderate migration and a low migration by Thursday night while the Southeast sees more action.

That’s all according to BirdCast, a project of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Colorado State University and the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.

BirdCast recommends turning off or at least dimming any non-essential lights to help these thousands of birds safely migrate through the area Tuesday night. Light attracts and disorients migrating birds at night, confusing them and making them vulnerable to flying into buildings.