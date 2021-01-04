Clay County residents get charged twice for property taxes; glitch to blame

LIBERTY, Mo. — Many Clay County residents were shocked to discover a duplicate property tax payment debited from their accounts over the holiday weekend.

After receiving hundreds of calls and emails Monday morning, Clay County officials tried to get to the bottom of why the issue occurred.

They later found the double payments were linked to a local credit union, Community America.

Representatives with the financial institution said the double payments were deducted following a global server glitch, and all customers were refunded by 5 p.m. Monday.

Clay County Tax Collector Lydia McEvoy said she understands the taxpayers’ frustration.

“We all know that if our credit card got charged twice, it may not financially hit us as badly,” she said. “Whereas a debit card with Christmas and the first of the month coming in, mortgages coming out, things like that — it’s probably devastating for a lot of people who don’t have huge balances in their accounts.”

Community America apologized for any inconvenience the issue may have caused taxpayers. The glitch affected 11,000 of the credit union’s 260,000 members.

“We are vigilant about taking care of our members and putting them first, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused to them,” Community America representative Amanda Clark said. “We are thankful we were equipped to resolve the issue immediately.”

The Clay County Collector’s Office continues to encourage taxpayers to pay their fees online.