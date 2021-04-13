Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments remain available in North Kansas City this week

In this file photo, a nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are thousands of vaccine appointments available across the metro this week.

Operation Safe said it had 2,000 appointments available on Thursday and Friday at its Cerner clinic location. Those who sign up will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The appointments are for people who have not received the first dose of a vaccine yet. Later clinics will be held for those who need second shots.

Operation Safe said Tuesday that it scheduled everyone who completed interest forms. Now it’s looking for anyone age 16 and older who still wants to be vaccinated.

The group says it’s easy to sign up, fill out an online form and you will receive information about how to schedule an appointment. If you’ve already taken this step, but have not received an invitation, resubmit your information by filling out the form again.

Appointments are required, and walk-up requests will not be accommodated. Invitations will be distributed based on the number of vaccines available and in the order of form completion.

If the clinic in North Kansas City is not convenient for you, there are may other options in both Missouri and Kansas.