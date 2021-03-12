Thousands of Kansans waiting for unemployment benefits as KDOL revamps outdated system

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Thousands of Kansans financially devastated by the pandemic have been unable to get unemployment benefits due to staffing and technical issues at the Kansas Department of Labor.

Keith Hughes was one of those people. He said the damage that financial struggles have caused many people is irreparable.

“Many already lost their house, already lost their cars, already lost their wives and children. They’re separated because of it.” he said.

The consistent communication issues that are plaguing KDOL have created an information vacuum that several Kansans have stepped up to fill.

They launched a Facebook page called KDOL Public Support and Help where Kansas residents can try to find answers to their unemployment claim problems. Hughes is one of the pages’ moderators. The page has over 2,000 members.

“It’s amazing to see how many people are struggling so much, and they’re able to help each other out in some way still.“ Hughes said.

KDOL said they’re working to solve these communication issues.

On Monday, more than 70 new employees were hired to answer claim questions. The agency plans to hire more than 500 additional customer service and surge staff in March.

This week KDOL is also transferring its system to new servers. However, because of the server migration, its website and call center will be down Friday night and Saturday.

Unemployment benefits have now been extended through Sept. 6, but payments could be delayed because KDOL said it needs to review Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

“This was passed in time so we can get a bit of a head start, trying to keep it so that folks hopefully don’t miss a beat in terms of benefits that they are on,” said Brett Flachsbarth, KDOL deputy secretary.

