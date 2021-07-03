Thousands of metro families celebrate Independence Day weekend in large crowds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of families at the World War One Museum were happy to be in a large crowd after months of being stuck inside.

From an air show in New Century, Kansas, to the Navy’s parachute team jumping from the sky in Kansas City, Missouri, people in and across the metro celebrated Independence Day.



“Trying to find something to do as a family on the Fourth of July and so we decided to come out this year and see about fireworks,” Kelly Conrad, who attended the event said.



The World War I Museum held an Independence Day celebration for the first time.

People listened to live bands, shopped, and ate locally, but said the best part was watching the Navy Parachute Team, The Leap Frogs, land while the American flag was soaring in the air.

“I was like that’s crazy cause I’m not a fan of heights,” Michael Adamu, who attended the event said. “It was kind of scary for someone to do that, but it’s like really cool to watch.”



While the navy jumped from the sky at the museum, they flew synchronized at the KC Air Show.



“Oh, I love it,” Jon Ball said. “My dad use to take me all the time as a kid in Maryland and we go to Andrews Air Force Base to the air show every year.”



FOX4 was told more than 40,000 people attended to air show after it was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.