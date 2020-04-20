Thousands of N95 masks delivered to KCFOP, being distributed to first responders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 150,000 masks came into the metro on Monday to help keep police officers and firefighters safe from the coronavirus.

The shipment came in from Chicago, but these masks were made in Taiwan. A Missouri computer company retrofitted their Taiwan manufacturing plant to make N95 masks, and instead of selling them for a massive profit, they are sending one million of these masks to Missouri.

They are going to officers, firefighters and paramedics – not just in Kansas City but all across the state.

Many departments don’t have the money to buy these masks, so the Fraternal Order of Police stepped in to purchase them at just above cost.

“He has a real love for police officers and firefighters and he wants to make sure that his masks stay in Missouri. So instead of putting them on the open market and having New York and New Jersey and California get into a bidding war, he’s selling them at just over cost, just enough to keep his employees working,” said Brad Lemon, president of KCFOP Lodge #99, of the company’s owner.

If you would like to help cover the cost of these masks – you can go to KCFOP.org to donate by clicking here.