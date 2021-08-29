Thousands participate in Head for the Cure race in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Thousands of people ran and walked their way through Corporate Woods in Overland Park for the 19th Annual Head for the Cure on Sunday morning.

Over the years, the event has raised more than $17 million for brain cancer reasearch.

Matt Anthony started the 5k for his brother who battled brain cancer. He never thought it would grow into a multi-million dollar fundraiser with more than 30 races across the country.

Many of the guests who go to the event are cancer survivors. Others are walking in memory of loved ones who have died from the disease.

Eleven-year-old Brecken Simmons was just one of the many people with inspirational stories to share at the event.

“I have lived with cancer since I’ve been 5. That’s when we discovered I had a brain tumor, a low grade cleoma, and my shirt basically shows I’m a strong kid and warrior and stuff.”

All the Head for the Cure races were virtual last year. This year’s in-person race in Overland Park raised more $435,000.