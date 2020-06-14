Thousands raised during ride honoring fallen Overland Park police officer

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Volunteers and donors raised more than $6,000 in honor of a fallen Overland Park police officer on Saturday.

Thousands turned out for the Mike Mosher Community Memorial Ride, which began at Johnson County Community College, wound through Overland Park past police headquarters, and then back to the school.

“When an officer passes away, I’ve seen firsthand what it does to the family, so I’ve always dreamt about helping them, supporting them, and that’s what I do today. It’s the love and the support and the community coming together,” said organizer Branna Sparks.

People in Jeeps, sports cars and on motorcycles were there to honor not only Officer Mosher, but the law enforcement family.

“We love our law enforcement and we stand behind you, so I think that was important for the family not only to hear, but to see it, the love they felt and saw today,” said Paul Chapa with Friends in Service of Heroes.

Officer Mosher’s daughter and parents spoke at the memorial. He was shot and killed in May in the line of duty. All of the money raised Saturday will benefit the Overland Park Police Officer Foundation.

