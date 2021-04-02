Thousands to be vaccinated over two days at mass clinic in Cass County

PECULIAR, Mo. — A big drive-thru clinic in Cass County Friday expects to immunize 1,100 people at Raymore-Peculiar High School.

So-called “mega clinics” are becoming a lot more common on the Missouri side of the metro. Gov. Mike Parson says more large-scale vaccination events are coming to urban areas, including another big drive-thru event at Arrowhead Stadium and a 3-day walk-up clinic at Independence Center next week.

Like other drive-thru events, vehicles in Cass County are lining up, receiving the inoculations, and then drivers remain in place for at least 15 minutes before they’re allowed to operate a motor vehicle again.

That’s to make sure no one has a bad reaction to the shots.

People are receiving the Pfizer vaccine at the high school, which means they’ll be back in three weeks for a similar process to receive their second shots

“We are just encouraging whichever vaccine you have first availability with, wherever you can get it, get that one,” said Andrew Warlen, Cass County’s health director. “We’re not going to be picky. Pfizer has shown great effectiveness, so we are happy to have any vaccine to make sure we are getting people vaccinated.”

This is a two-day event in Cass County, with another 1,100 people scheduled to receive immunizations Saturday.

By the end of next week, all Missourians will be eligible to get the vaccine, according to the governor.

Those who want to be vaccinated can go to: fox4kc.com to find out where and when shots may be available.

